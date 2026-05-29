Southwest Texas College student dead, another injured after incident on Uvalde campus, school says

UVALDE, Texas – A Southwest Texas College student died, and another was injured after an incident on the school’s Uvalde campus, according to a news release obtained by KSAT.

The community college said the incident happened just after 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

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The students, who were in the school’s Powerline Technology Program, were involved in an incident with a bucket truck, Southwest Texas College said.

EMS officials later responded to the campus, and the students were taken to a hospital for treatment. The school said one of the students was later pronounced dead.

“College personnel responded immediately and are providing support to the students’ families,” the release said.

The school said it is in the process of reviewing the incident and cooperating with internal and external partners.

“The safety and well-being of students, employees, and visitors remain a top priority,” school official said in their news release. “Southwest Texas College extends its condolences to the family and friends of the student who passed away and asks the community to keep both students and their families in their prayers.”

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