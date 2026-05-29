Southbound I-35 closed at Loop 1604 after crash involving 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple southbound lanes on Interstate 35 at Loop 1604 are closed after a crash on the Northeast Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. Friday, and it includes at least two vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.