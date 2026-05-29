Southbound I-35 closed at Loop 1604 after crash involving 18-wheeler Stay informed with KSAT 12 on closures or crashes that affect your drive Authorities respond to a crash on Interstate 35 southbound. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Multiple southbound lanes on Interstate 35 at Loop 1604 are closed after a crash on the Northeast Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported before 6 a.m. Friday, and it includes at least two vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Additional information was not immediately available.
For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com . To view more on the current weather conditions, click here .
Click the links below for current road closures.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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