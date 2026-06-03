KSAT Q&A: Mayor Jones talks Spurs hype, Project Marvel and city-county budget collaboration

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and John Paul Barajas during the 6 O’Clock News to discuss the Spurs, Project Marvel and ongoing efforts to collaborate with Bexar County ahead of a looming budget shortfall.

Jones said the excitement surrounding the Spurs is real, but it hasn’t changed her position on Project Marvel.

She also confirmed she attended a recent game as a guest of local businessman Tullos Wells, saying the visit was in accordance with the city’s ethics and gift rules, but added the experience only reinforced her push for revenue sharing.

“If we had revenue sharing, we’d be getting a cut of each of these tickets, we’d be getting a cut of concessions, we’d be getting a cut of parking — all the things,” Jones said.

Jones noted the city still faces a $131 million budget gap heading into fiscal year 2028 and said she has already written a letter to Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell — whom she described as the seventh richest person on the planet — asking him to cover part or all of the $489 million the city is on the hook for under the current arena proposal.

She also said she has asked city attorneys to explore admissions and parking taxes, similar to a model used in Fort Worth, to ensure those who use the arena most pay their share.

On the budget front, Jones said she is working with Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to identify overlapping services — including animal care, vehicle maintenance and utility assistance programs — that could be consolidated to reduce overhead.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

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