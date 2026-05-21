2 arrested after deaths of 2 dogs at boarding facility, Hays County sheriff’s office says

KYLE, Tx – Two people were arrested in connection with the deaths of two dogs in the care of a Kyle boarding facility, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The two dogs died on Aug. 20, 2024 while in the care of EZ Dog Stay and Play after spending hours inside a cargo van without proper air conditioning or ventilation, the sheriff’s office said. The dogs were being transported in the van by 25 year old Taylor Roberts, an employee of the facility.

The dogs were taken to an Austin emergency veterinary clinic with a reported body temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit. A staff member determined the dogs died from heat stroke.

The HCSO Animal Control Unit and Criminal Investigations Division found a pattern of unsafe animal transport conditions including improper climate control in the area where dogs were being held.

Former employees also raised concerns about unsafe transportation conditions but the owner, 35 year old Evan Zwerneman, failed to adequately address those concerns according to HCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the facility used deceptive business practices that misled customers. The facility advertised “kennel free suite” options that were not available.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Zwerneman and Roberts. Both surrendered themselves to the Hays County Jail on April 17, 2026.

Both face charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal causing serious bodily injury or death and cruelty to a non-livestock animal by cruel or unusual transport. Zwerneman faces an additional charge of deceptive business practice.

Roberts was released on an $8,000 bond, while Zwerneman was released on a $14,000 bond.

Anyone who believes their animal was harmed in the care of EZ Dog Stay and Play is asked to contact Detective Jessica Barkley at jessica.barkley@hayscuntytx.gov.