SAPD fires officer 18 months after he was injured in drunk driving crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been fired nearly a year and a half after being hospitalized in a drunk driving crash, city discipline records show.

Jose Bernal Rodriguez was issued an indefinite suspension in February, two months after getting pretrial diversion in his DWI case.

Bernal Rodriguez was off duty in September 2024 when fellow San Antonio Police Department officers responded to a major crash near West Loop 1604 South and Potranco Road.

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Bernal Rodriguez failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, records show.

The arresting officer noted that Bernal Rodriguez “had bloodshot watery eyes and continued to sway throughout their conversation,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Bernal Rodriguez repeatedly denied drinking alcohol when questioned by an officer, who recorded the interaction on a body-worn camera, records show.

Bernal Rodriguez was medically rejected while being booked into jail and was instead taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The results of a subsequent blood draw warrant revealed Bernal Rodriguez had a blood alcohol concentration of .082, just over the legal limit to drive a vehicle in Texas.

Bernal Rodriguez was later arrested in connection to the drunk driving crash in February 2025.

He was granted pretrial diversion in the criminal case in early December, meaning the case was dismissed as long as Bernal Rodriguez complies with certain requirements.

The details of the agreement are not publicly available but typically involve completing classes related to the criminal charge.

Bernal Rodriguez had worked for SAPD since 2019.

SAPD detective keeps job on last chance agreement after 2025 DWI arrest

A San Antonio police detective had his contemplated indefinite suspension shortened to 45 days in February, after signing a last chance agreement to remain on the force.

Detective Albert Garansuay was placed on administrative duty after his arrest for DWI last June.

Garansuay was pulled over in the 7400 block of Northwest Loop 410 and admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol, discipline records state.

Garansuay refused to take part in a field sobriety test.

The San Antonio Police Department said Albert Garansuay Jr. was taken into custody while off-duty at approximately 2 a.m. on June 6, 2025. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

A subsequent blood draw revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .117, which is over the legal limit to drive a vehicle in Texas.

Garansuay served the suspension from mid-March to late April, discipline records show.

He must also satisfactorily complete any training, counseling or program assigned to him by the chief of police, the agreement states.

Garansuay’s name no longer appears in Bexar County jail or court records, a possible indication that he got the criminal charge expunged.

Garansuay is a 20-year veteran of SAPD.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.