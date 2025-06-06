Skip to main content
Local News

Off-duty SAPD detective arrested on DWI suspicion, officers say

According to the department, Albert Garansuay Jr. has since been placed on administrative duty

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

In a Friday news release, SAPD said Albert Garansuay Jr. was taken into custody while off-duty at approximately 2 a.m. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said one of its detectives was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning.

In a Friday news release, the department said Albert Garansuay Jr. was taken into custody while off-duty at approximately 2 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding Garansuay’s arrest are not yet clear.

Garansuay, 45, has since been placed on administrative duty. The detective, a 19-year SAPD veteran, is assigned to the department’s Street Crimes Gun Unit.

According to a KSAT analysis, Garansuay is the second San Antonio police officer who found themselves on the other side of the law in 2025.

The first was Ruben Vasquez, 52, back in February. Vasquez was also off duty when Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested him on a family violence charge at his home in northwest Bexar County.

SAPD said it is conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into Garansuay’s arrest.

