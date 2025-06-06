Off-duty SAPD detective arrested on DWI suspicion, officers say

In a Friday news release, SAPD said Albert Garansuay Jr. was taken into custody while off-duty at approximately 2 a.m.

In a Friday news release, the department said Albert Garansuay Jr. was taken into custody while off-duty at approximately 2 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding Garansuay’s arrest are not yet clear.

Garansuay, 45, has since been placed on administrative duty. The detective, a 19-year SAPD veteran, is assigned to the department’s Street Crimes Gun Unit.

According to a KSAT analysis, Garansuay is the second San Antonio police officer who found themselves on the other side of the law in 2025.

The first was Ruben Vasquez, 52, back in February. Vasquez was also off duty when Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested him on a family violence charge at his home in northwest Bexar County.

SAPD said it is conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into Garansuay’s arrest.

