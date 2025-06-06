Man critically injured, child grazed by bullet in South Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured and a child was possibly grazed by a bullet after a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 20000 block of Liedecke Road.

Upon arrival, SAPD said a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The child believed to be between 10 and 15 years old, was grazed on the leg by a possible fragment from a bullet or other material, according to police.

Police said the child is expected to be “fine.”

The man and the child were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, one person was detained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.