Girl, 6, suffers fatal medical episode at ExcellED Montessori Plus School near Boerne, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 6-year-old student died after she suffered a medical episode at the ExcellED Montessori Plus School on Friday in northwest Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

In a Friday afternoon news conference, Salazar said the child was in the bathroom for two to five minutes when teachers went to check on her. Employees found her unresponsive, called 911 and began performing life-saving measures.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, and other students at the school are safe and accounted for, Salazar said.

Salazar called the girl’s death a “very unfortunate incident,” adding that deputies and San Antonio police will be at the scene investigating for several hours.

“I can’t even imagine having to bury a child… You can’t even — as a parent — allow your mind to go there," he said.

There is no indication there was any wrongdoing by the school, Salazar said.

In a statement to KSAT, the ExcellED Montessori Plus said the child, who was attending the summer program, had a pre-existing medical condition.

Read the full statement below:

We are heartbroken by the passing of a child who was attending our summer program this week. The child experienced a medical emergency in the classroom, and our trained staff responded immediately, administering CPR and emergency care until first responders arrived. Despite all efforts, the child sadly did not survive. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details. We are aware that the child had a pre-existing medical condition, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our entire ExcellED Montessori Plus community is grieving this loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made grief counseling available for our staff and students, and we are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.

Friday’s death comes months after a teacher and a 1-year-old were killed in a crash on school grounds.

On Dec. 19, 2024, a woman picking up her children accelerated her vehicle into another car, which rammed both vehicles through a fence.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 22-year-old teacher Alexia Rosales and 1-year-old Mkaya Amrani, who died at a local hospital weeks later.

Four other children and another woman were also hospitalized.

ExcellED Montessori Plus School is located in the 27500 block of Interstate 10 near Fair Oaks Ranch Parkway.

