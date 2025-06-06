Person arrested after Northwest Side stabbing, police say

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Officers responded to the incident before 9 p.m. on Thursday in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A person was arrested after a stabbing on the Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the incident before 9 p.m. on Thursday in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive.

Recommended Videos

Police said the arrest was made at a separate location near the intersection of Medical Drive and Babcock Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest, SAPD said.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: