Texas Rangers, Live Oak police investigate shooting

Texas Rangers, Live Oak police investigate shootingThe shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the 6000 block of Ashby Point, DPS saysRyan Cerna, Digital News TraineeEddie Latigo, PhotojournalistPublished: June 4, 2025 at 3:25 PMTags: Live Oak, Texas Rangers, Shooting6500 block of Ashby Point (KSAT)LIVE OAK, Texas – Texas Rangers and Live Oak police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.DPS said the shooting occurred at around 7 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ashby Point in Live Oak.It is unclear what caused the shooting and if there were any injuries.This is an ongoing investigation. This story will update as more information becomes available.