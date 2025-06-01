1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at East Side gas station, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed, and a woman was injured after a shooting at an East Side gas station, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday at the Rigsby Avenue and South WW White Road intersection.

SAPD said that the victim’s vehicle was followed to the gas station.

When the man, 33, parked at a pump, two people exited another vehicle and fired gunshots at the victim’s, according to police.

Police said the man was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman, also 33 years old, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot in the leg, SAPD said.

Investigators believe the shooters were in a burgundy-colored SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.