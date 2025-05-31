Man arrested after knife, sword fight on North Side

One man was arrested and another man was injured following a knife and sword fight Saturday, May 31, 2025, at San Pedro and Rosewood avenues.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was arrested and another man was injured following a knife and sword fight on the North Side.

San Antonio police officers responded to the incident at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday at San Pedro and Rosewood avenues.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that an argument between two roommates escalated into a physical altercation.

At one point, someone used a knife and another person used a sword, a police sergeant at the scene said.

A 22-year-old man suffered a cut and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He initially told police an unknown person shot at him, but details of the shooting were not consistent with his injuries.

He later told police his roommate assaulted him, the report states.

The suspect, 25, was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A knife was found nearby, police said.

