Judge dismisses 2 ex-SAPD officers from civil lawsuit filed by Melissa Perez’s family, records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A U.S. Magistrate Judge dismissed two former San Antonio police officers listed as defendants in the civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Melissa Perez.

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, was experiencing a mental health crisis inside her Southwest Side apartment when SAPD body camera footage showed she was shot and killed by three SAPD officers who have since been removed from the force: Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathan Villalobos.

Alejandro, Flores, Villalobos and the City of San Antonio were listed as defendants in the original civil lawsuit, while relatives of Perez were identified as plaintiffs.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Alejandro and Flores were the two former officers whose names were dismissed from the lawsuit.

The third ex-SAPD officer, Villalobos, was previously implicated in the suit, but records show Villalobos’ name was also previously thrown from the civil lawsuit.

The judge, who dismissed Alejandro and Flores from the suit this week, wrote that the “excessive-force claim” against the three officers was the “only constitutional violation alleged” in this case.

Due to the dismissal of all three officers from the suit, documents show the judge also recommended the City of San Antonio’s removal.

Despite their dismissals from the lawsuit, Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos are still awaiting trial on criminal charges in connection with Perez’s shooting death.

Bexar County court records show Alejandro and Flores are each facing murder charges, while Villalobos was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Last October, Judge Stephanie Boyd was expected to preside over the case. However, after Judge Sid Harle of the 4th Administrative Judicial Region granted the defense’s motion to recuse Boyd from handling the case, it was moved to Judge Ron Rangel’s 379th Criminal District Court.

