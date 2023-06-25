What we know about 3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder in death of Melissa Perez

Melissa Perez, 46, was shot and killed by three San Antonio Police Department officers on June 23, 2023. SAPD Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos are charged with murder.

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio police officers are charged with murder after they shot and killed a woman inside her Southwest Side apartment early Friday morning, according to SAPD.

Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos are charged in 46-year-old Melissa Perez’s death.

All three were arrested Friday night and released on bond Saturday.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Friday night the officers didn’t follow department training or policy and “used deadly force, which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them.”

Perez was experiencing a mental health crisis and had a hammer in her hand when police shot her through a patio window and door, McManus said.

The department released a portion of edited and blurred body-worn camera video from officers on the scene Friday night. KSAT has requested all footage from the incident.

SAPD initially said the officers’ employment was “terminated.” In another instance, the department said they were suspended without pay. KSAT has asked for further clarification.

There are three separate investigations underway since the murder charges were filed — by SAPD’s Internal Affairs and Homicide units and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Civil Rights Division.

This article explains what we know so far about Perez, the officers, the shooting and the body camera footage.

Who is Melissa Perez?

46-year-old Melissa Perez. (Image provided by Packard Law Firm)

Alexis Tovar, Perez’s daughter, released a statement through her attorney Dan Packard on Saturday afternoon to ABC News.

“We have always been a pro-police family. This breaks my heart. I always trusted the police to protect me and now I don’t know who to trust. We can’t express how hurt we are,” Tovar’s statement said.

Packard Law Firm also released an image of Perez.

KSAT spoke to neighbors at the scene of the shooting Friday morning.

Ruben Veloz, who lives next door to Perez, said he didn’t really know anything was wrong until he left for work hours later.

“I was asleep,” he told KSAT. “I looked over, I saw windows broken and I was just, like, ‘Ok, what’s going on?’”

Both Veloz and another neighbor said they were shocked to hear that Perez was dead, and wondered what could have led to the shooting.

“I don’t know, like, the whole story of what happened, but to me she was always nice. I don’t know about everybody else,” Veloz said.

What San Antonio police have said about the shooting

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the Rosemont at Miller’s Pond apartments, located in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Police were called for a report of a woman, later identified as Perez, destroying property at the complex. According to Chief McManus, Perez was having a mental health crisis and cutting wires through a fire alarm system to the complex.

When officers arrived, Perez was speaking with San Antonio Fire Department crews in the parking lot. As they approached her, she ran back to her apartment and locked the door, McManus said.

Police tried to speak with Perez through a window, but she threw a glass candle at an officer, striking him in the arm, McManus said.

Officers Flores, Alejandro and Villalobos moved toward the back patio of Perez’s apartment and unsuccessfully attempted to coax Perez outside.

Two of the three officers jumped the railing onto the patio, and spoke to Perez through a window and door.

McManus said the window was open but officers removed the screen. He said they were investigating the incident as felony criminal mischief.

One of the officers said Perez picked up a hammer and was “approaching them from inside,” McManus said.

She swung the hammer toward the officers and broke the window separating her apartment from the patio, McManus said.

One of the officers shot at Perez, but McManus said it didn’t appear she was struck.

Perez went toward the window again, still carrying the hammer, and that’s when all three officers opened fire, according to McManus. Perez was hit at least two times.

Police forced their way inside the apartment and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived, McManus said.

Perez died from her injuries at the scene.

“Our condolences to Melissa Perez’s entire family, I want to ensure her daughter that this incident will continue to be thoroughly investigated,” McManus said.

There is not currently a timeline for the conclusion of the investigation, he said.

Who are the officers charged with murder?

Left: Alfred Flores Center: Nathaniel Villalobos Right: Eleazar Alejandro (Bexar County Jail Records)

The three SAPD officers who were charged in Perez’s murder were identified as Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos.

Flores has served with the police department for 14 years, Alejandro for five years and Villalobos for two years, according to McManus.

Bexar County court records show that each of the officers is charged with murder. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each.

As of Saturday morning, all three officers made their bond and were released from the Bexar County Jail pending trial.

“The shooting officers’ actions were not consistent with SAPD’s policy and training. They placed themselves in a situation where they used deadly force, which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them,” McManus said.

What the portion of released body camera footage shows

WARNING: The video may contain images that are disturbing to some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

San Antonio police released a portion of edited and blurred body-worn camera footage from the shooting around 9 p.m. Friday night.

McManus said the department expedited the release of the video.

The footage begins with an officer approaching Perez in the apartment complex’s parking lot while she is with her dog.

“Hey, lady, get over here,” the officer says.

Perez beings walking away, and the officer pursues her. “Get over here.”

“Nope,” Perez replies as she continues to walk toward her apartment and the officer runs after her.

Then, an officer is seen jumping onto Perez’s balcony.

Her balcony window is open, and the officer removes the screen.

Perez tries to close the window and tells him to stop.

The officer then raises his pistol and points it at Perez, telling her “You’re going to get shot.”

“Shoot me,” she replies.

Glass is then heard shattering, and the woman yells something at the officers.

The video then cuts to multiple officers standing at the balcony and then one officer again jumping over it.

“Hold on,” the officer says.

The woman replies, “You ain’t got no warrant.”

Another officer then says, “Let’s go. Move it.”

Two officers were then seen standing in the patio area.

One officer then turned around to reveal several officers who then all started yelling, “Watch out! Watch out!” before gunshots erupted from the officers toward the woman.

From a different perspective, one of the officers could be seen trying to open the door again.

The woman appeared to be still standing.

The officers start yelling to her, “Hey! Hey!” and more gunshots go off.

From another perspective, multiple officers could be seen firing shots at the woman’s apartment.

A hammer can not be seen clearly in the footage.

