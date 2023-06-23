Woman shot, killed by officers during disturbance at apartment complex, SAPD Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A disturbance at an apartment complex on the far Southwest Side has ended with police officers shooting and killing a woman, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Rosemont at Miller’s Pond apartments in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, firefighters had initially responded to the home of a woman who was destroying a fire alarm.

McManus said the firefighters eventually backed off and police officers ended up engaging with the woman. During the interaction, the woman did something that threatened the three officers and they fired at her, killing her.

The police chief said he couldn’t exactly say what the woman did to warrant the shooting. He said the information he had was preliminary and that he had not yet spoken to the officers or seen the body camera video. SAPD planned to review the footage at police headquarters.

SAPD said the woman killed was in her 40s. She has not been identified.

The officers involved in the shooting include a 2-year veteran, a 5-year veteran and a 14-year-veteran of the police force. They have all been put on administrative duty, pending the outcome of an investigation, police said.

