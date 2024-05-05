Athletes from San Antonio area shine at UIL Track & Field State Meet

AUSTIN, Texas – Classes 1A and 6A took the stage at Mike A. Meyers Stadium for the final day of the UIL State Track & Field State Meet in Austin.

With a clearance of 6 feet 8 inches, Steele High School’s Zaire Cunningham captured gold in the 6A high jump, becoming the first state champion in program history.

Churchill High School’s Alejandro Rosales won silver in the 6A 800-meter run at 1:52.13.

The Reagan Rattlers brought their A-game to the track, delivering some truly big-time performances. University of Texas at Austin commit Sam Abati became the 6A state champion pole vaulter with a breathtaking clearance of 16 feet 6 inches. Gavin Chapa fought hard, securing a runner-up finish in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:09.64. Vanderbilt commit Isabella Dagrosa showcased her grit, finishing in second place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.84 seconds.

Harlan High School’s Iyanna Webb won bronze in the 6A triple jump, and Tate Taylor placed second in the 6A 100-meter dash.