Pickup truck driver flees after hitting woman inside H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says

A pickup truck exiting the H-E-B parking lot hit a 46-year-old woman walking along a sidewalk, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck inside an H-E-B parking lot, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 281.

The driver of the pickup truck fled without helping the woman, police said.

At last check, the woman was stable at a local hospital with serious injuries, according to SAPD.

If located, police said the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid – serious bodily injury.