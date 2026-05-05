Teens find stability through San Antonio transitional housing program

San Antonio teens share their journeys through homelessness and hope as they find stability and support in a transitional housing program, emphasizing the importance of family and perseverance.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio teenagers are sharing their stories of what it’s like to be homeless or in transition and the sacrifices they’re making to have some control over their lives.

Jake Gomez, 16, says he’s learning to stay grateful while his family rebuilds stability through SAMMinistries’ transitional housing program in San Antonio.

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Gomez, his four siblings and his dad are part of the program, which provides families a place to live while they work toward permanent housing.

The family’s caseworker, Sydney Goldberg of SAMMinistries, said the organization houses up to 40 families at a time. It is a two-year program, she said, allowing families to stay up to 24 months.

For now, families have their own rooms and access to educational and mental health services.

Goldberg said teenagers can feel the strain of housing instability more acutely as they grow older.

“Teenagers … become more self-conscious, more aware of their situation,” she said, adding that frequent school changes can be especially difficult.

Gomez said daily routines can take extra effort, including long commutes.

“We have to take three different buses,” he said. “But I really don’t mind it. But I don’t want them to be taking three buses.”

Despite the challenges, Gomez said he wants other teens to recognize what they have.

“I feel like teenagers my age, they’re lucky because they get to have a home,” he said.

He added that his family’s situation limits what he and his siblings can do compared with other teens.

Still, Gomez said being together matters most. “I would just realize that we don’t have a home, that we’re living here,” he said. “But that I’m with my family, so I’m pretty happy about that.”

Another teen, 17-year-old Dominick Apaez, said his outlook changed after moving into a two-bedroom apartment supported through a public-private partnership backed by SAMMinistries at 425 San Pedro Ave.

Apaez said he and his dad spent years cycling through shelters and staying with others before landing in the apartment.

“I first walked into Haven … the first time, I didn’t like it at all,” Apaez said. “The second time, I hated it more, because I was back here. This is the one place I didn’t want to be.”

Now, he said, having his own room has been a major shift.

“It looks all brand new. I get my own room,” Apaez said. “There’s a balcony, which is amazing. The kitchen is awesome.”

Apaez said he doesn’t take the change for granted and remains thankful to those who helped along the way.

“I thank them — everyone who ever let us stay at their house — just let us get back on our feet,” he said. “I don’t know, man. It’s just really hard to talk about.”

The difficult years, he said, also strengthened his bond with his dad. Apaez said his message to others facing instability is simple: “Always find hope. It’s the best thing you can do. And just keep on pushing … and you’ll be like me, getting here.”

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