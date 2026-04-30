Feeling overwhelmed or burned out? You’re not alone, Google data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Searches for “feel overwhelmed” and “feel stressed” hit record highs in March, according to Google Trends data.

The same data show that “burnout at work” was also searched at an all-time high — a signal that many people are struggling.

Google Trends tracks how often people are searching the same words or phrases over a select period of time. Both mental health-related topics were searched for more than ever in March this year.

Priscilla Reyna-Vasquez, Ph.D., an assistant professor at St. Mary’s University, says the pressure of balancing everyday responsibilities is a common challenge.

“It can be difficult for people at times — challenging to be able to kind of try to juggle things, where it’s like trying to manage work, trying to manage home, just trying to have different roles and duties that people are, you know, every day trying to balance,” Reyna-Vasquez said.

Reyna-Vasquez is also the university’s program director of the Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program.

She acknowledges that stress is a normal part of life, but warns that there is a point where it can become a problem.

“However, when stress becomes an issue with our daily life, there’s a concern. We need to work on it,” Reyna-Vasquez said.

Warning signs to watch out for

There are physical, emotional and behavioral changes that may signal stress or approaching burnout. Common signs include muscle tension, racing thoughts or difficulty staying present in daily situations.

Reyna-Vasquez says practicing mindfulness is one of the most effective tools for managing those feelings.

“So it’s important to just stop and think, OK, right now here, what can I do to help myself? So mindfulness behavior is whether it’s stopping and doing some breathing technique,” Reyna-Vasquez said. “Stopping and using some sensory toys, just listening to your body, what you need, doing things, everybody’s different, so different things work for different people.”

Reyna-Vasquez added that sometimes stress is good and can help you get tasks done on time.

“Like having stress or a little bit of anxiety can help us manage getting our deadlines done, completing the test, doing tasks at work, but when it becomes prolonged and it’s becoming too much to manage, that can be when we can be feeling overwhelmed," Reyna-Vasquez said.

Free resources available

For those who need additional support, St. Mary’s University offers free counseling services through its Family Life Center, open to the broader community. Services are available for individuals, couples and families.

To schedule an appointment, call 210-438-6411.