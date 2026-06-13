JBSA officials ask public to help identify bow hunter seen in restricted Camp Bullis training area

Joint Base San Antonio conservation officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest photographed with archery equipment in a restricted training area at JBSA-Camp Bullis while recreational access to the installation was suspended.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Joint Base San Antonio conservation officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest photographed with archery equipment in a restricted training area at JBSA-Camp Bullis while recreational access to the installation was suspended.

The person was seen on a trail camera Nov. 1, 2025, during the 2025 government shutdown, according to a news release from the 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs office.

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Officials said the individual was carrying technical archery equipment on the military reservation at a time when recreational programs and public access to the installation were officially suspended.

Investigators are pointing to the person’s gear as they work to identify them.

According to JBSA Conservation Law Enforcement, the individual was photographed with a distinctive PSE Mach series compound bow and was wearing KUIU hunting camouflage.

Officials are asking members of the local archery, bowhunting and outdoor communities to come forward if they recognize the person or the gear.

JBSA officials said unauthorized entry into a range area can force the immediate suspension of active military training, affecting pre-deployment readiness. They also said unsanctioned hunting undermines wildlife management programs and takes opportunities away from permitted sportsmen.

JBSA officials did not say whether the man had caused this or why specifically they are looking for him.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity or location is asked to contact the JBSA Conservation Law Enforcement Office by phone or text at 210-792-8510, or by email at jbsa.cleo.gamewardens@us.af.mil.

Tips may remain anonymous, a news release said. Officials ask anyone providing information to reference Case Number NR-2025-0005.