Neighbor recounts helping victim of assault, attempted kidnapping at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The sound of a motorcycle revving its engine just below his apartment had Robert Hamilton out of bed extra early Thursday morning.

While anger was his first reaction, it soon gave way to an adrenaline rush.

He said he realized the unnecessary noise was being used to muffle the cries for help coming from a man who was on the ground, being attacked.

“He was bad. He was, like, swelling, multiple bumps all over. One eye was mostly closed,” Hamilton said, describing the victim’s injuries.

After realizing what was going on, Hamilton said he called 911, causing the attackers to scatter.

“(The victim) got up. Thankfully, he was able to walk and come this way, and he asked me for some water. I was able to help him out,” he said.

San Antonio police responded to the 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the apartment complex, located on Patricia Drive near West Avenue.

But they say they learned from the victim that the attack on him had been going on since Wednesday night.

Police say he told them he was punched and kicked, tied up and held against his will inside an apartment at the Tuscany Park complex.

Once outside, they say, he was able to escape, apparently just in time.

“They almost had him in the car taking him to wherever they were going to take him,” Hamilton said.

Thanks to the neighbor stepping in, the group scattered before they could take the man with them.

Police say he was rushed to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, including head trauma.

In a preliminary report, police described the attackers as three women and a man.

Hamilton was able to snap a few photos, which he shared with news crews.

This is at least the second time this week strangers have stepped in to help out someone in danger.

On Wednesday, police in Seguin shared a post on social media thanking a stranger for helping a victim of human trafficking.

They say that person called 911 after hearing the 26-year-old victim screaming for help.

Seguin police rescued her and arrested two suspects, Haiyan Lee, 25, and Brian Cameron Smith, 26, on charges of aggravated assault and trafficking of persons.

“I’m tired of it,” Hamilton said, speaking about crime in general. “I don’t know if there is anything we can do other than everybody step up and try and help each other.”

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