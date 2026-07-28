Pickup Lines: Little Joe reflects on hardship, family and the experiences that shaped his career

SAN ANTONIO – Long before Little Joe became a Tejano music legend, he was a shy kid from Temple who dreamed of playing jazz guitar.

Born in 1940, Little Joe grew up picking cotton with his family. His father worked for the Santa Fe Railway and taught his children to find work that made them happy.

“You’re not a plant,” Little Joe recalled his father saying. “You can move around.”

Little Joe was forced to grow up quickly after his father went to prison in 1954. He dropped out of middle school and, at 15, helped his mother care for six siblings.

“I had to take charge of my home,” he told KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga.

Although he eventually became known for his voice, Little Joe said he was initially terrified of singing. He sometimes became physically ill before performances, but his fear disappeared once he stepped onstage.

Before music became his full-time career, he worked at a Ford-Lincoln dealership near Fort Hood. One day, he detailed an orange convertible that belonged to Elvis Presley.

“I cleaned Elvis Presley’s car,” he said. “No tip.”

His younger brother, Jesse, later pushed him to remain in music. After Jesse died in a car crash at age 20, Little Joe promised at his gravesite that he would continue until he reached the top. His career eventually put him alongside stars including Willie Nelson, Ray Charles and Julio Iglesias.

Little Joe said he continues performing because music allows him to help others, especially children seeking an education.

“I wouldn’t trade any of the experiences I’ve had for anything in the world,” he said. “I am who I am because of my experiences.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Little Joe in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.