New grants offer hope to Kerr County businesses after devastating flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas – As Kerr County continues recovering from another round of devastating flooding, local organizations are receiving $18 million in emergency grant funding aimed at helping residents, nonprofits and small businesses rebuild.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced the funding package Thursday. More than $11.3 million will go to Kerr Together to support long-term housing recovery. Another $1.7 million will be distributed to four nonprofit organizations providing emergency financial assistance, while $5 million will go to LiftFund to help small businesses recover.

For business owners like Dale Guthrie, the funding couldn’t come soon enough.

Guthrie, owner of Fitness First Sports in Kerrville, said his business escaped damage during the July 4 floods last year. This time, however, floodwaters left behind significant damage.

“When we got to the back door, there was a 2-foot waterline on the back door,” Guthrie said. “The water came in from that side of the building, completely ruining the flooring that was here.”

The latest flooding impacted businesses along Town Creek near Water Street, an area that largely avoided flooding during last year’s disaster but was inundated this time.

Despite the setback, Guthrie said he is focused on rebuilding.

“We just have to pull ourselves back up and keep moving,” he said.

LiftFund, the nonprofit administering the small business grants, said demand for assistance has surged following the latest floods.

The organization received about 100 applications for aid after last year’s flooding. In just the past two weeks, it has received more than 230 applications from businesses seeking assistance.

“I’ve sat across the table with many of these business owners, shared the tears and shared the stories,” said Adrian Gonzalez, LiftFund’s chief community development officer. “I was here on July 16, and to see the work we’ve done get washed away. But we are here again, and we’re going to do it again.”

Gonzalez said the additional funding will allow LiftFund to help more businesses recover and reopen as communities across Kerr County continue rebuilding.

While the recovery process remains difficult, Guthrie said he’s trying to keep the damage in perspective.

“It’s rough,” he said. “But it could always be worse.”

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