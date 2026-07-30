Ex-Stockdale ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with student gets 13-year prison sentence

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A former Stockdale Independent School District teacher was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

In a news release Thursday, 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis announced sentencing for Peter Aaron Leach, who will serve the term at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

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Leach pleaded no contest to improper relationship between educator and student and indecency with a child by contact, which are both second-degree felonies. Louis said Leach “waived his right to a jury trial” and accepted a plea deal with a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison on those charges.

Leach also left punishment to the court on charges of child grooming and tampering with physical evidence, the release states. Each charge carries a punishment range between two and 10 years in prison.

The court sentenced Leach to 13 years on the improper relationship and indecency charge and 10 years on the child grooming and tampering with physical evidence charge.

Both sentences will run concurrently, Louis said.

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