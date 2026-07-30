SAPD: Suspect shoots, kills woman in family violence incident on Northwest Side

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Sutton Place.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police confirmed Thursday that the suspect officers believe pulled the trigger in a deadly Northwest Side shooting was the victim’s relative.

A police spokesperson said Justin Martinez, 23, shot and killed Erica Martinez, 48, early Sunday morning at a home in the 11200 block of Sutton Place, which is near Prue Road.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, Erica Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justin Martinez, who was found with a gunshot wound to his torso area, was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Authorities said Justin Martinez died early Monday morning. Multiple people inside the residence were detained for further investigation, according to the report.

The SAPD spokesperson did not reveal how Erica and Justin knew each other, but the department characterized the shooting as a “family violence” incident.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Erica Martinez died of a gunshot wound to her torso. Her death was ruled a homicide.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Justin Martinez’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

Investigators are still working to determine who pulled the trigger in both deaths.

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