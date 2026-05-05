Peeping Tom suspect taken into custody, Olmos Park police say

Jose Roberto Medina was taken into custody on Monday night (Olmos Park PD).

OLMOS PARK, Texas – The Olmos Park Police Department said a peeping Tom suspect was taken into custody on Monday night.

Jose Roberto Medina is accused of voyeurism, indecent exposure and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, police stated.

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Medina was wanted in connection with multiple incidents that took place in Olmos Park and on the University of the Incarnate Word’s campus.

In a May 1 news release, Olmos Park police said Medina followed two women who were out for a run in their neighborhood.

Medina allegedly peered into one of the women’s homes and started to masturbate, authorities said. He fled the scene when the woman confronted him, police stated.

The University of the Incarnate Word Police Department said Medina unlawfully entered into two student apartments on campus and exposed himself to the victims.

Multiple detectives worked with the Texas Rangers to take Medina into custody, police said.

Detectives believe that there are more victims of Medina. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Olmos Park Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 210-829-3241 ext. 314.

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