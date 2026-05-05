Road rage shooting suspect barricaded with 3 children in Seguin, authorities say Authorities urge people to avoid the 200 block of East Pine Street until further notice SEGUIN, Texas – A shooting suspect is barricaded with three children in Seguin, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.
The shooting stemmed from a suspected “road rage incident” that started along Interstate 10, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities received the first 911 call around 4 p.m. Witnesses said a male had followed the suspect and his wife from San Antonio to the suspect’s home on Old Seguin Luling Road.
When they arrived at the home, the suspect discharged a firearm multiple times at the male’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The male was hospitalized after sustaining a graze wound to the head.
After the shooting, the suspect dropped his wife off at the home, took his three children and barricaded in the 200 block of East Pine Street, about five miles away.
Authorities urge people to avoid the area until further notice.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224 or submit an anonymous tip to
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS). This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Ken Huizar headshot
Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.
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