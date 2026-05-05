Road rage shooting suspect barricaded with 3 children in Seguin, authorities say

SEGUIN, Texas – A shooting suspect is barricaded with three children in Seguin, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

The shooting stemmed from a suspected “road rage incident” that started along Interstate 10, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities received the first 911 call around 4 p.m. Witnesses said a male had followed the suspect and his wife from San Antonio to the suspect’s home on Old Seguin Luling Road.

When they arrived at the home, the suspect discharged a firearm multiple times at the male’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The male was hospitalized after sustaining a graze wound to the head.

After the shooting, the suspect dropped his wife off at the home, took his three children and barricaded in the 200 block of East Pine Street, about five miles away.

Authorities urge people to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224 or submit an anonymous tip to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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