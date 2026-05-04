Former IDEA Public Schools employee accused of online solicitation of female student, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A former IDEA Public Schools employee was arrested while working at an East Side campus last week, on suspicion of “sending explicit photographs of himself” to a student, according to officials.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. on April 29 in the 900 block of W.W. White Road for a “disturbance,” a preliminary report stated.

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A San Antonio Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived at IDEA Harvey E. Najim, located within the block, after an adult found out an employee was allegedly in communication with a student.

Jacob Benjamin Jackson, 31, was approached by police on campus and was taken into custody.

An IDEA Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Jackson’s employment on the East Side campus and stated he is no longer employed with IDEA.

Police reviewed text messages from Jackson at the scene and allegedly depict him sending explicit photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl who attends the same campus he formerly worked for, according to SAPD.

Police said Jackson admitted the alleged actions and was shortly arrested.

Jackson was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on April 30 and later released on a $30,000 bond the following day.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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