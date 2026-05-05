Alamo Heights community reacts after ICE detains mother, 2 children

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Two children and their mother were detained in the San Antonio area by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson confirmed to KSAT.

ICE detained Maria Betania Uzategui-Castillo, of Venezuela, and her children. DHS said all three are in the United States illegally.

A flyer circulating through an Alamo Heights neighborhood following the arrests says the family is in the country seeking asylum. It said the two children are Alamo Heights Independent School District students who attend Cambridge Elementary.

“They illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico on December 4, 2021,” a DHS spokesperson said. “This administration is not going to ignore the rule of law.”

Alamo Heights ISD could not comment on the situation because of federal privacy laws.

Parents in the pickup line at Cambridge Elementary on Monday had concerns.

“My question is, why did they stop at a stop asking for immigration status?” Leo Tapia said. “It’s kind of sad, because they went after the kids, you know, at a bus stop.”

A protest over the weekend spoke out against the detainment of the two children.

One grandparent spoke on camera but did not want to identify herself.

“I do not think it’s correct,” the woman said. “I don’t think they’re following the right guidelines. I would like to see them look at more hardened criminals instead of people that are actually working for a living.”

A parent named Autumn said she found out what happened through social media.

“I didn’t see anything from the district or anything like that,” Autumn said. “How I found out was Instagram. ... That doesn’t make me feel safe at all. You know, these children are trying to go to school, they’re at a bus stop to go to school and then they get detained.”

Both Autumn and Tapia said they are not sure about student safety after what happened.