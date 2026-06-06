SAPD: Driver suspected of intoxication in custody after woman seriously injured in North Side crash

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a suspected intoxicated driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Northwest Loop 410.

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The 22-year-old woman was a passenger in a red Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Northwest Loop 410. Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control.

The vehicle struck a concrete center median several times before coming to a stop, police said.

The woman suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

SAPD said the driver was evaluated at the scene and found to show signs of intoxication. The driver was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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