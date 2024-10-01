95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New judge appointed in case of 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in connection with fatal shooting of woman

Three former SAPD officers are accused of fatally shooting Melissa Perez in a Southwest Side apartment in June 2023

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Melissa Perez, Alfred Flores, Nathaniel Villalobos, Eleazar Alejandro
Melissa Perez, 46, was shot and killed by three San Antonio Police Department officers on June 23, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The case of three former San Antonio police officers charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman inside her apartment last summer has been moved to Judge Ron Rangel’s 379th Criminal District Court.

Court staff with the 379th Criminal District Court are still working to get the case on Judge Ron Rangel’s future docket.

Recommended Videos

The case was initially expected to preside with Judge Stephanie Boyd of the 187th District Court.

However, Boyd was recused from the case on Sept. 26 after Judge Sid Harle of the 4th Administrative Judicial Region granted the defense’s motion to recuse her from handling it.

Therefore, Judge Stephanie Boyd of the 187th District Court will not preside over the case.

During the recusal motion hearing, the attorneys for the former officers were unhappy with Boyd’s handling of the case.

Melissa Perez was shot and killed inside her Southwest Side apartment in June 2023.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos