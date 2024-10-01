New judge appointed in case of 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in connection with fatal shooting of woman

Melissa Perez, 46, was shot and killed by three San Antonio Police Department officers on June 23, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The case of three former San Antonio police officers charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman inside her apartment last summer has been moved to Judge Ron Rangel’s 379th Criminal District Court.

Court staff with the 379th Criminal District Court are still working to get the case on Judge Ron Rangel’s future docket.

The case was initially expected to preside with Judge Stephanie Boyd of the 187th District Court.

However, Boyd was recused from the case on Sept. 26 after Judge Sid Harle of the 4th Administrative Judicial Region granted the defense’s motion to recuse her from handling it.

During the recusal motion hearing, the attorneys for the former officers were unhappy with Boyd’s handling of the case.

