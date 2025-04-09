Skip to main content
UTSA says former, current students have had their visas terminated

The university has not given a reason for the terminated visas

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: UTSA, Education, Immigration, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A University of Texas at San Antonio spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that multiple students have had their visas terminated.

The university sent the following statement to KSAT on Wednesday morning.

“We are aware that two current students, and two former students who are participating in a work experience program post-graduation, have been notified that their visa status has been terminated,” the university statement said. “Our Office of Global Initiatives continues to monitor the situation.”

KSAT asked the spokesperson if any reason or reasons were given for the students’ visa terminations, but we have not heard back.

KSAT also called UTSA’s Office of Global Initiatives on Wednesday, but the office was unable to comment at this time.

