San Antonio man charged in connection with murder at Northwest Side apartment, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the October 2024 death of a woman who was found in his Northwest Side apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Philip Agustine Ramirez, 40, has been accused in the murder of 44-year-old Andrea Teresse Anzaldua.

According to Ramirez’s affidavit written by a San Antonio police officer, Ramirez called 911 just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2024. When he called 911, Ramirez told a dispatcher, “She is having an overdose,” referring to Anzaldua, but he did not provide any more information, court records show.

Authorities said Ramirez hung up the phone and did not answer when the dispatcher called him back.

The dispatcher traced Ramirez’s call to an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg Road. First responders met Ramirez at the complex, and he took them upstairs to his third floor apartment, documents show.

According to the affidavit, Anzaldua was found in a bathtub with water running on her, a wound on her neck and bruising on her right jawline and chest. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said a search warrant led to officers discovering blood smeared around the living room, two bathrooms, a bedroom and on walls throughout Ramirez’s apartment.

Before SAPD arrived, court documents showed the crime scene appeared to have been tampered with. Bloody T-shirts and Swiffer cleaning pads were found in the kitchen’s garbage can, the SAPD officer wrote in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a Ring camera attached to the apartment’s front door showed Anzaldua approximately three hours before Ramirez called 911 with no visible injury.

A March 10 autopsy report concluded that Anzaldua died of blunt force trauma and strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide, the affidavit stated.

A warrant for Ramirez’s arrest was filed on April 1 before he was taken into custody.

Ramirez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a murder charge and two other charges unrelated to the murder, jail records show.

According to court records, a Bexar County judge set Ramirez’s bail for the murder and the two non-murder charges at $190,000.

