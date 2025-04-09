Community honors woman found dead with memorial as search for answers continues

SAN ANTONIO – Urbana Rodriguez said she wants to create peace in a place of tragedy.

“I planted seeds over here and they’re coming out,” Rodriguez said. “She’s gonna be smiling when she sees her flowers.”

This growing garden off Braun Road in northwest Bexar County is dedicated to Mariadelis Labrador Siles. Her body was found just steps away from the memorial. Nearly one month later, still little is known about how she died.

“We need answers,” Rodriguez, a nearby neighbor, said. “Somebody needs to step up.”

Rodriguez said she lives less than a mile from where investigators found Siles on March 12. As a mother of multiple children, including a 28-year-old woman, Rodriguez said she had to do something to honor Siles.

“In my heart, it hurts that she was here all alone,” Rodriguez said. “It’s close to home. I have daughters. I would want somebody to be out there for them.”

Mariadelis’s death has still not been ruled a homicide. This timeline shows what we know happened.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for an update in the case, and did not hear back as of 9 p.m.

If you live nearby, BCSO is asking for security video. Click here to help.