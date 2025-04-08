SAPD: Woman used 87-year-old’s identity to go car shopping

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused of stealing a local senior’s identity and then using her credit history to go car shopping is facing criminal charges, according to an arrest affidavit.

San Antonio police arrested Cassandra Trevino, 42, on Monday on multiple charges, including fraud and exploitation of the elderly, records show.

An arrest affidavit stated that Trevino somehow obtained a driver’s license with the name of the 87-year-old victim but with an altered date of birth.

Trevino used that driver’s license and other personal information, including the victim’s address and social security number, while shopping for a car, the affidavit stated.

On several occasions, Trevino drove the newly-purchased vehicle off the car lot, only to have it repossessed once the car loan was proven fraudulent, according to the affidavit.

According to that court document, the suspect made 46 attempts between Oct. 30, 2024, and Feb. 11, 2025, to use the victim’s credit history.

Police identified Trevino after she left her identification card in one of the repossessed cars, the affidavit states.

Hearing about a case like this does not sit well with Marion Thomas, the CEO and executive director of Blessed Angels Senior Center.

“(The criminals) think we don’t know any better, and we’re easy targets,” Thomas said. “It’s painful because I’ve heard of seniors losing money.”

While the focus at her center is usually on having fun, Thomas said she makes a point to keep the older people there updated on the latest schemes and plots that could potentially victimize them.

“Whenever I see anything pop up on my phone or television, I’ll tell them, ‘Hey, look out,‘” Thomas said.

Ann Cortez, the south district director for Adult Protective Services, said the most vulnerable older people need someone to look out for them.

Cortez said everyone from bank employees to friends and family to neighbors should keep an eye out for any red flags or signs that this type of crime may be happening.

“If you know someone who lives alone, then all of a sudden, a new person arrives and begins to befriend or take over the vulnerable adult’s personal finances and other legal matters,” Cortez said. “That’s another red flag.”

While police did not say how Trevino may have gained access to the victim’s information, Cortez said criminals can come calling in many ways.

Many of the schemes start online, through emails, as well as over the phone.

“Asking you to provide your banking information, social security, to provide your date of birth, your address,” Cortez said. “The extreme is they lose their entire life savings.”

Anyone who suspects an older person is being abused, neglected or financially exploited can call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400.

Situations that are not urgent can be reported online at txabusehotline.org.