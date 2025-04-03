BCSO continues investigating woman’s stabbing death three weeks after her body was found

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death, and three weeks later, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has not considered her death a homicide.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the investigation in the death of Mariadelis Labrador Siles is still ongoing.

Salazar said BCSO is still trying to piece together what happened leading up to Siles’s death.

“I’m hopeful that in the next few days, we will have a resolution to the case,” Salazar said. “We’re a little better able to track her whereabouts on the day.”

Siles was last seen in the Wildhorse neighborhood on March 10. Investigators found her dead in a nearby wooded area on March 12.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of her death to be a stab wound to the chest. However, Salazar said his team has not ruled this case a homicide and said how she died is still under investigation.

“We wanna get as complete a picture as we can before reporting our final findings to the medical examiner’s office,” Salazar said.

Salazar said his office’s current focus is collecting and sorting through doorbell and security footage from neighbors in the area.

“There was a route we originally believed she may have taken to get to the area where she was ultimately found, but through people sending us surveillance camera video, we believe she took a whole different route altogether,” Salazar said.

Salazar’s team is still looking for more videos. If you live in the Wildhorse area and have a video of Siles from March 10 around 9 a.m., Salazar said you should report to BCSO by calling (210) 335-6000.