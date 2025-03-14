TIMELINE: What we know about missing woman found in NW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a woman found in northwest Bexar County as Mariadelis Labrador Siles.

The 28-year-old was reported missing on Monday, prompting a search that led to the discovery of a body.

Here is a timeline of everything we know in this case so far:

Monday, March 10

Mariadelis Labrador Siles, 28, was reported missing to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on March 10.

Siles was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. by her boyfriend, BCSO said.

BCSO said on social media that the woman’s boyfriend believed she may have walked to Wildhorse Sports Park, and she would frequent St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church on Roft Road.

Siles left the residence without her wallet and cell phone, BCSO later said.

Tuesday, March 11

BCSO announced Siles as a missing person in a Facebook post approximately 24 hours after she was last seen.

The Missing Persons Unit began an investigation in the northwest Bexar County area on Tuesday night. Siles was believed to have been in the search area.

A search occurred Tuesday night near Braun Road, outside of Loop 1604, BCSO said.

BCSO’s Homicide Unit and Alamo Area Search & Rescue assisted in the investigation and used dogs to trace the missing woman’s scent.

Wednesday, March 12

Investigators discovered a woman’s body in a wooded area off Braun Road and Mustang Ranch early Wednesday morning.

BCSO initially did not say that they were searching for Siles, but after the discovery, Sheriff Javier called a news briefing.

BCSO could not initially confirm the identity of the body found.

Salazar said what they found seemed to match the missing person details.

A weapon was found at the scene, but authorities did not elaborate due to the “preliminary stages of the investigation,” BCSO said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body to be a 28-year-old woman with signs of trauma.

Thursday, March 13

A shovel and machete were recovered in the vicinity near the crime scene the next day.

BCSO said it collected the items as evidence, though investigators believed they were not connected to the investigation.

Friday, March 14

The Medical Examiner’s office identified the body as Siles on Friday.

The ME’s office said that Siles died from a stab wound to the chest.

The manner of death remains pending.

This story will be updated as the investigation remains ongoing.

