Bexar County’s hidden role in the American Revolution highlighted ahead of country’s 250th anniversary

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, local leaders are working to highlight a part of the Revolutionary story many people may not know — Bexar County’s role in the fight for independence.

At the Bexar Heritage Center, history goes back thousands of years, but a new focus is shedding light on the region’s contributions leading up to and during the American Revolution.

“We have an entire exhibit dedicated to Bexar America 250,” said Mari Tamez, heritage outreach manager for Bexar County. “There are a number of people who are unaware that Bexar County had an instrumental role in the American Revolution.”

At the time, the area was part of Spanish Texas, and Spain played a key role in supporting the American colonies in their fight against Britain.

Tamez said Bexar County’s contributions were significant.

“This particular region provided cattle, 9,000-10,000 head of cattle,” Tamez said. “They provided donations, and this historic Bexar County raised about $149,000 in today’s dollars to support the American Revolution.”

The support didn’t stop there.

“We gave financial support, we gave cattle and we also provided soldiers,” Tamez said. “This region was very, very involved in supporting the American Revolution.”

Bexar County is now part of the broader America 250 and Texas 250 initiatives, working to educate the public about the region’s early history and its role in shaping the nation, with an exhibit and online portal.

The Bexar Heritage Center, located inside the Bexar County Courthouse, offers exhibits, tours and educational programs for visitors of all ages.

Tamez said the goal is to help people better understand how local history connects to the larger American story.

As the country approaches its 250th birthday, she said efforts like Bexar America 250 are about making sure those contributions are not forgotten — and that the story of America includes the role South Texas played in its founding.

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