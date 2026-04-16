Texas’ oldest VFW post keeps veterans connected as America nears 250 years

SAN ANTONIO – As America prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom, one piece of that history is still alive inside Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 76 — the oldest VFW post in Texas.

For veterans in San Antonio, the post is more than just a historic building. It is a place where generations come together to remember, heal and support one another.

For Monica Morris, that mission is personal.

Morris is the first female commander of the historic post. She is also a survivor of the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon.

She said those memories are still difficult to revisit.

“It was just a really traumatic experience. Helped a couple people get out of the Pentagon. Was just a really bad day,” Morris said.

Morris said experiences like that are exactly why VFW posts remain important.

“The VFW posts are a safe haven for our combat veterans … it’s a place where you can feel comfortable because you’re with people that have experienced similar events,” Morris said.

Veterans say that support system is especially meaningful because it allows people from different backgrounds and generations to connect through shared experiences.

“There are people that look like me that come to places like this,” said Ann Rebollar, U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officer veteran.

“We also supporting each other as veteran communities,” Rebollar said.

For retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Trujillo, the post reflects something much bigger about the American story.

“Freedom isn’t free,” Trujillo said. “We lost a lot of veterans. We have a lot veterans that are ill. We have lot of aging veterans. We have young veterans. Everybody brings something to the plate, and we can’t forget.”

As America approaches its 250th birthday, veterans at VFW Post 76 say places like this ensure the sacrifices behind that freedom are never forgotten.

Read also: