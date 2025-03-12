Woman’s body found in far northwest Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

Authorities found the body Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area near Braun Road and Mustang Ranch.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found by authorities in a wooded area in far northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found the body Wednesday afternoon near Braun Road and Mustang Ranch.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies were initially searching for a woman in connection with a different missing person case.

The sheriff’s office said the woman found by authorities appeared to be in her 20s and seemed to match the case they were working on.

However, Salazar said the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office still needs to determine her identity as well as her cause and manner of death.

Salazar said the woman also appears to show signs of trauma, but it is too early to tell if it was self-inflicted. The sheriff’s office is treating the case as a homicide, BCSO said.

BCSO urges anyone with information regarding the missing person case to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

