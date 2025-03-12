Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman’s body found in far northwest Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

BCSO says they were initially working to find a woman in a missing person case

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Northwest Side, Missing
Authorities found the body Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area near Braun Road and Mustang Ranch. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found by authorities in a wooded area in far northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found the body Wednesday afternoon near Braun Road and Mustang Ranch.

Recommended Videos

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies were initially searching for a woman in connection with a different missing person case.

The sheriff’s office said the woman found by authorities appeared to be in her 20s and seemed to match the case they were working on.

However, Salazar said the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office still needs to determine her identity as well as her cause and manner of death.

Salazar said the woman also appears to show signs of trauma, but it is too early to tell if it was self-inflicted. The sheriff’s office is treating the case as a homicide, BCSO said.

BCSO urges anyone with information regarding the missing person case to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS