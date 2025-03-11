Skip to main content
Man shot, suspect wanted after altercation in Schertz, police say

Police are searching for Stephen Patterson, 41

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a man during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Aranda Lane, not far from Lower Seguin Road.

Schertz police said an altercation started between two residents and a contract road repair crew.

At some point, the altercation escalated, and one resident shot the other resident in the leg.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Stephen Patterson, left the scene, according to police.

He is believed to be driving a green 2006 Chevrolet Z71 with Texas license plate CHF5706 or VVY3659.

Anyone who sees Patterson or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Schertz police at 210-619-1200 or 911.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Rose Garden Elementary and Ray Corbett Junior High schools in Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD and Founders Classical Academy schools were placed in a secure status. They have been released from their secured status, according to police.

