2 people injured in ‘possible DWI accident’ involving 5 vehicles on North Side, SAPD says

A man disregarded a red light and struck another vehicle, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured in a “possible DWI accident” involving five vehicles on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:38 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Stahl and Judson roads.

A driver in his 20s disregarded a red light and struck another vehicle, causing the crash, police said.

The man was driving a black truck and was the only person in the vehicle, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Another person, who appears to be around 30 to 35 years old, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

All other drivers were unharmed. Police said an investigation will be conducted to see if intoxicants contributed to the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

