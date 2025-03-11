ME’s office identifies bicyclist hit and killed while crossing part of Historic Old Highway 90

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was hit and killed last week while crossing part of Historic Old Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 3/10: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was hit and killed last week while crossing part of Historic Old Highway 90.

Homer Idrogo, 51, died of blunt force injuries, according to the ME’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man on a bike was hit and killed while crossing a part of Historic Old Highway 90 on the West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Historic Old Highway 90, which is also known as Enrique M. Barrera Parkway.

According to police and several witnesses, the man was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a white Ford pickup truck.

Several witnesses told police the driver in the truck fled the scene after hitting the man, SAPD said.

A second vehicle then ran over the man shortly after. The second vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and talked with investigators, police said.

Police estimate the man to be somewhere between his 40s and 50s. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s age, name and cause of death.

When found, the driver of the truck who fled will be charged with collision involving death, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

