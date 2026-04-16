Criminal investigation launched after dog attack injures woman on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A criminal investigation is underway after a dog attack left a woman injured on the Northwest Side.

“At first they bit her hand and then they went on to biting the rest of her body, knocking her down,” the woman’s niece, Melina Sada, said.

According to Animal Care Services, the two dogs were described as unsterilized male American Staffordshire Terriers. The dogs bit Sada’s aunt while she was in her own yard.

“When her husband heard the crying and everything — because nobody else heard, nobody knew — he opened the door, started screaming, shouting at them to get out of here and stuff,” Sada said. “It’s really scary, I’m not going to lie.”

Sada’s aunt is recovering after the April 9 attack on Hollyridge Drive. She cannot go back to work as she heals, so her family set up a fundraiser for her.

“I’m just kind of hoping that we raise enough money to help her with her bills that she’s falling behind on and all the medical bills that are coming about,” Sada said.

ACS is investigating the attack.

“The owner of the animals, who are in quarantine, has received 6 criminal citations connected to the bite incident and investigators are also pursuing a Serious Bodily Injury case in court,” ACS told KSAT in a statement.

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