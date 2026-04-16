Second suspect arrested in capital murder case admitted to robbery, shooting victim, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have taken a second suspect into custody in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man last month on the West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Amariae Lamari Washington, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder by terror threat on Tuesday, six days after Davonta Dantrell Love Jones was taken into custody.

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Davonta Dantrell Love Jones' booking photo. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Both Washington and Jones are accused of fatally shooting Devin Farias on March 11 at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of West U.S. Highway 90, court documents show.

Prior to the shooting, the affidavit said that Farias communicated with one of the suspects on his cellphone. He later allowed Washington, Jones and another suspect to enter an apartment unit.

The warrant did not specify which of the three suspects was in communication with Farias.

When Washington, Jones and the third suspect entered the apartment, however, the affidavit states that they all pulled out guns.

According to both Washington’s and Jones’ arrest warrants, a witness told SAPD that both suspects had one gun in each of their hands.

Washington pointed one of the guns at a witness and the other at Farias in the apartment, court documents said.

One of the men robbed and assaulted Farias while the two other suspects held two witnesses at gunpoint, the warrant stated.

Farias followed the three men out of the apartment’s front door at some point. Then, according to the warrant, the suspects shot Farias.

Farias was pronounced dead at the scene.

A tip provided to authorities said that Washington admitted to robbing and shooting Farias, the affidavit said.

Both witnesses identified Washington as one of the shooters in a six-photo lineup, according to court documents.

Washington was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond, jail records show.

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