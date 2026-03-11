Man fatally shot at far West Side apartment complex, SAPD says Three people fled the scene in a vehicle, police say SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of West U.S. Highway 90, which is located near Springvale Drive.
An SAPD sergeant at the scene said an argument inside an apartment led outside.
Three people fled in a vehicle after the man was shot, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SAPD.
The man’s name, as well as his cause and manner of death, is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
