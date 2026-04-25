Former Llano ISD substitute teacher charged with improper relationship with student, sheriff’s office says

LLANO COUNTY, Texas – A former Llano Independent School District substitute teacher was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office notified Llano ISD on Tuesday.

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The district said it immediately removed the substitute, identified as Angela Palmares, from the substitute teacher list.

A warrant was issued for Palmares’ arrest after investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

Palmares was taken into custody in Bell County, north of Austin.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Fusion Center and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Palmares faces a charge of an improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who believes they may be a victim or has any information related to this case to contact their office and speak with an investigator.

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