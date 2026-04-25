Man critically injured after 18-wheeler veers into oncoming lane on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was critically injured after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of New Laredo Highway.

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The man was traveling southwest in a Honda. Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was heading northeast when they reported a vehicle in front of them began to slow down and stop.

The driver told police they applied their brakes and veered to the side to avoid a collision, but SAPD said the driver struck the Honda that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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