Man critically injured after 18-wheeler veers into oncoming lane on Southwest Side, SAPD says Driver of the 18-wheeler remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was critically injured after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of New Laredo Highway.
The man was traveling southwest in a Honda. Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was heading northeast when they reported a vehicle in front of them began to slow down and stop.
The driver told police they applied their brakes and veered to the side to avoid a collision, but SAPD said the driver struck the Honda that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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