1 in critical condition, 1 detained after shooting on South Side, SAPD says FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured and is in critical condition after a South Side shooting Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. One person was detained following the shooting.
The shooting happened following a “disturbance” around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Young Avenue, near South Flores Street, police said.
The victim is in his 50s.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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