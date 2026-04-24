1 in critical condition, 1 detained after shooting on South Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured and is in critical condition after a South Side shooting Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. One person was detained following the shooting.

The shooting happened following a “disturbance” around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Young Avenue, near South Flores Street, police said.

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The victim is in his 50s.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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