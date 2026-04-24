San Antonio jury convicts man who threatened to murder National Park Service ranger

The U.S. District Courthouse for the Western District of Texas located in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man has been convicted after he called the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park and threatened to murder a federal official, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

Renato Tapia, of Ecuador, left a voicemail with the San Antonio Missions Historical Park in July 2023 that included a threat to murder a National Park Service ranger, the release said.

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After listening to the phone call, the DOJ said other National Park Service rangers immediately recognized Tapia’s voice and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest him on July 26, 2023.

Rangers said they had previously encountered Tapia multiple times at Mission Concepción and cited him for unlawful possession of a controlled substance on several occasions, federal officials said.

A federal jury in San Antonio, in front of U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam, unanimously found Tapia guilty of intentionally threatening to murder a federal official after an hour of deliberations.

The jury rejected Tapia’s insanity defense, the release said. It is unclear when he will be sentenced.

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